Pharmacists create supplement that can help boost brain power

People are not realising the importance of looking after their brain, according to a pharmacist who has created a memory supplement.

Moudy Khodadi along with his brother Abraham and two friends Matthew and Max Hanson launched Memoraid, a capsule containing natural ingredients such as vitamin D that boost the brain’s productivity, in 2015.

Moudy Khodadi told The Yorkshire Post that the business is looking to promote healthy lifestyles focused on brain health, which he says is often overlooked.

He said: “We would like to be able to see long-term protection and optimising of brain health and come to a point where everyone realises the importance of looking after their brain.

“One of the things we found out during our market research was if you ask a lot of people for any kind of advice, tips or supplements around what to do for their parts health, they can name you half a dozen. When it comes to their brain health they seem to struggle.”

Mr Khodadi said Memoraid’s mission was to “promote healthy lifestyles and promote brain health”.

The two sets of brothers graduated from the University of Bradford with Masters in Pharmacy before going on to work as pharmacists themselves. They came up with the idea for Memoraid while studying for their degrees.

“We realised when it came to exam periods and revision there was nothing there to help focus concentration,” Mr Khodadi said.

“The only things that were available were highly caffeinated drinks or prescription medicines available online, which is very dangerous.”

The four of them went on to graduate and started working as pharmacists. While in the job, the founders of Memoraid saw first hand the effects of memory loss and dementia within the community.

“That’s where we came up with Memoraid as a concept,” says Mr Khodadi, who describes the product as a “complete memory supplement in that it will help with both focus and energy as well as memory and protection of memory”.

The supplement consists of natural ingredients such as blueberry extracts.

“All of the ingredients were extensively literature reviewed, both in terms of efficacy and dosage,” Mr Khodadi says. He added: “It has a short term positive effect. It helps with focus and concentration. If you take it long-term, all the ingredients within it should help to protect the brain.”

As all the ingredients are classed as supplementation “there isn’t really any side effects”, the pharmacist says.

“However, with certain patients who may be on certain medication we do advise that it’s best to check with their pharmacist or their doctor but generally speaking there’s no side effects,” Mr Khodadi said.

The company is looking to go beyond just offering a supplement though and is using its website www.thinkmemoraid.co.uk to impart advice on brain health.

“We’re not just about giving people a tablet,” says Mr Khodadi.

“You’ve got the table but also visit the website, read the blogs, check the social media because we’re constantly giving tips and advice about how to protect and improve long-term brain health.”

Memoraid employs another eight part-time staff. All four founders of the business still work as pharmacists.

“We all work as pharmacists as well because it’s important to keep contact with patients and the communities it is affecting; also that’s the best place to get feedback from,” Mr Khodadi said.

Mr Khodadi says the desire to launch their own supplement business could be down to the fact the four of then “come from business oriented families”.

Where to buy the product

The supplement is being retailed at £14.99 which buys a month’s supply of 60 capsules, two to be taken a day. Moudy Khodadi said: “We’re currently available in over 3,000 pharmacies including in small multiple chains.”

The firm sells through its website www.thinkmemoraid.co.uk. Mr Khodadi says they aimed to make the capsules suitable for vegetarians and caffeine and gluten free.