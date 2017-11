Have your say

A wildlife photographer captured a stunning sight when he saw a seal giving birth on the North Sea coast.

Mick Hickman took a series of images of the female and her pup at the Donna Nook nature reserve, near Grimsby and Cleethorpes, over the weekend.

The reserve has a large population of seals which mostly breed in the spring and summer, meaning Mick photographed the birth unusually late in the season.