PHOTOS: Fire crews rescue dog stuck in drainpipe in Yorkshire field

A dog which became stuck in a drainpipe in a Yorkshire field has been rescued by fire crews.

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service released this night vision camera snap of the pup which got into trouble when it became wedged inside the pipe.

Firefighters, along with the RSPCA and Yorkshire Water as well as a local construction crew, then got to work digging out the pipe using a JCB.

Fire crews have rescued a dog from a drain pipe in Barnsley, helped by RSPCA, Yorkshire Water & Alive Construction, Jet is now safe & well

The dog stuck in a drainpipe

The rescued dog