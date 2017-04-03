PHOTOS: Former Yorkshire development slowly being reclaimed by nature

A common complaint about big cities is how our fields and countryside is slowly being stripped away to make way for flats, shops and car parks.

But in some cases, the opposite happens - and a former development is slowly reclaimed by nature.

Street furniture being reclaimed by nature

That's exactly what's happened at this site in Sheffield.

What used to be a car park and tennis courts in Ecclesall has been turned back into a grassy park area - but there are still signs of what came before.

The street furniture dotted around the site, such as One Way signs on trees and a rusting tennis court slowly being overtaken by weeds, lends the site a post-apocalyptic feel, as nature slowly reclaims the land for itself again.

The tennis court being slowly taken over by plants again