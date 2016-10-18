PHOTOS: Inside serial sex abuser Jimmy Savile’s Leeds apartment as demolition work begins

The Leeds flat which was home to serial sex abuser Jimmy Savile is set to be redeveloped at last.

These photos show what the disgraced DJ’s life was like at the apartment at Lakeview Court when he lived there before his death in 2011 at the age of 84.

FILE PHOTO - Sir Jimmy Savile at his home in Leeds. Photo: SWNS

Some gutting of the property – which was bought by Savile at the height of his fame in the 1970s – was carried out in 2014.

But it was not until April this year that a firm called Ennerdale Apartments won planning permission for the redevelopment of the rooftop flat at the six-storey Lakeview Court building.

Now, demolition men have moved in with a view to redeveloping the flats.

Savile kept two crucifixes on his bedside table, while ‘Jim’ll Fix It’ memorabilia was scattered throughout the flat, in reference to his 1970s BBC show.

FILE PICTURE - Roundhay penthouse flat of Jimmy Savile in Leeds, Yorkshire. Photo: Ross Parry/SWNS

As previously reported by the Yorkshire Evening Post, Savile’s flat was sold to a company called CXI 92 Ltd for £250,000 in February 2013.

