PHOTOS: Is this the scariest Halloween house in Leeds?

Is this the scariest Halloween house in Leeds?

YEP reader Sinead Marshall sent in these photos of the spirited effort at her home in Rookwood Estate in Osmondthorpe, where her dad Kennie decked the house in the ghoulish attire.

The Halloween decorations

Sinead said: "I own a dance school - Starlight Dance Academy - on this estate so we do this for all the kids on the estate along with the children from my dance school."

The dance school has roughly 50 pupils ranging in age from two years old up to 22.

The 27-year-old continued: "I haven't a clue over the cost, a lot has been bought over the years, most were bargains."

