PHOTOS: Mario, Voldemort & Darth Vader - YOUR amazing Halloween pumpkins

These scarily good pumpkins have been hand crafted by residents of Yorkshire.
They include Heath Ledger from The Dark Knight, David Bowie from Labyrinth, Mario, a Pokemon Pokeball and Star Wars’ Darth Vader, to name just a few.
Since we put out a plea via our Facebook page, we’ve been inundated with HUNDREDS of photos of amazing pumpin creations.
Think you can match some of these?
Here’s how to make yours:
1. Grab a pumpkin and use a serrated knife to cut off the top.
2. Scoop out the seeds and flesh inside with a large spoon.
3. Draw an outline of the design you want - from a simple face to something more elaborate - and then use a small serrated knife (carefully!) to cut out the features. You must cut with the blade facing AWAY from you in case you slip.
4. Put a tealight inside, light it and replace the top.
Always be safe, and don’t leave candles unattended!
Send in your photos to Our Facebook page