Picture special: Generations of young farmers enjoy the GYS

A treasure trove of old photographs that capture the spirit of how young farmers have embraced the country’s premier agricultural show over the decades has been shared with The Yorkshire Post ahead of next month’s Great Yorkshire Show.

For as long as anybody at the Yorkshire Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs can remember, the organisation has operated a stand at the three-day summer show in Harrogate, and in the run up to the 159th show on July 11-13, its members are sifting through a stash of nostalgic pictures to create a timeline display for their show stand - number 188, between the Food Hall and the sheep pens.

Emily Packer, chairman of the clubs’ Great Yorkshire Show committee, said she was particularly enjoying looking at images that documented the fashion parades and exciting Royal visits.

“The fashions include everything from wedding outfits to ballgowns and puffball skirts,” she said. “I’ve also been overwhelmed to discover the number of Royal and other distinguished guests the stand has received over the years.

“I’m sure visitors to the show will find looking through these photographs as fascinating as I have and extend a very warm invitation to showgoers to come and have a look.”

Different events will take place at the stand on each day of next month’s show. The stand is run jointly by the Yorkshire and East Riding federations of the YFC movement and it traditionally hosts a debate on the show’s final day. This year’s discussion will be chaired by the new national YFC president, Charlotte Smith, the presenter of BBC Radio 4’s Farming Today programme.

For updates in the run up to the show, visit YFC@GYS on Facebook.