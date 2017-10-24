PICTURES: 31 stone Sheffield man to star in new TV show filmed at world's only hotel for overweight tourists tonight

A Sheffield man who weighs in at 31 stones is set to feature in a new TV series tonight filmed at a holiday resort purpose built for overweight and obese guests.

Sheffield man Dane, 27, will be one of the stars of Club 18-30 Stone Holiday, which will be screened on ITV at 9pm tonight.

Dane, 27, has called off his wedding twice over insecurities about his weight. (Photo: ITV).

Dane, whose surname has not been revealed, is among a group of overweight British tourists in the programme which follows obese tourists in a resort designed especially for plus-sized travellers in the Bahamas.

The series follows them as they spend a week enjoying the company of fellow plus-sized tourists from across the UK as they build up their confidence enough to try new activities and even strip off in the pool.

To make the guests feel super comfortable, owner James King, from the US, has ensured the resort is big on space - and he's hoping to capitalise on the global obesity crisis.

The custom-built resort features colourful sun loungers around an azure-blue pool - all of which can take up to 40 stone in weight.

Club 18-30 Stone features overweight guests from across the UK. (Photo: ITV).

Chairs have been adapted to be a metre wide and doorways have also been widened.

The hotel's king-sized beds have been reinforced with steel bars to ensure those who sleep - or get frisky - on them won't worry about the bed collapsing in the night.

A therapy session sees Dane open up about how 'crippling anxiety' has seen him call off his wedding to 'the love of his life' Helen twice already.

He tells the show that after after his parents divorced when he was 10-years-old, he turned to food as an emotional crutch.

The guests holidayed at The Resort in The Bahamas. (Photo: ITV).

He says: “There’s definitely a cycle of eating comfort food. Hating myself, and eating some comfort food, then hating myself again for eating that comfort food.”

He adds: “I want to have the chance to do the things I want to do, like be able to get married to the love of my life Helen. We have planned for a couple of weddings before but I guess my insecurities have stopped that from going on.”

Holidaymakers at the resort aren't encouraged to worry about what they eat - there's a bottomless buffet three times a day - but there is focus on persuading them to feel comfortable enough to parade around in swimwear and get involved in daring sports they might not try elsewhere.

Resort owner Mr King said: “It’s a sanctuary. It’s a place where you can come and have a good holiday without any judgement whatsoever.”

Guests are encouraged to strip off on the beach. (Photo: ITV).

The show features eight overweight and obese guests. (Photo: ITV).