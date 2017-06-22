PICTURES: Boat builders launch number 37

A storm delay wasn’t enough to steal Victory Rose’s thunder as the mammoth Parkol Marine-built boat took to the water for the first time.

The 37th build has been constructed for Whitby company Lockers Trawlers and is hoped to be ready for action by the end of July.

The launch of Victory Rose. Pictures by Scott Wicking.

Managing Director, Arnold Locker said he is delighted the vessel has now been launched. He told the Gazette: “I’m over the moon, proud as punch. Every boat we have had built has been built in Whitby - we had two cobbles built in Whitby and then our five steel boats have been built at Parkol.”

Speaking about why Lockers keep returning to Parkol to have their boats built he said: “We like to spend our money locally and put a little bit back into the town. We have an outstanding relationship going back generations.”

He added: “Parkol do a good vessel and they have grown in stature over the last 20 years - they are one of only two major boat builders in the UK.”

Scaborough Council leader, Derek Bastiman, who attended the launch said: “I think it’s tremendous what Parkol are doing in Whitby - offering employment and improving the economy. I’m very supportive of what they are trying to do in the future.”

He added: “As leader of the borough council I’m extremely proud that Whitby boasts one of the last remaining boat builders on the east coast and will continue to support them in the future.”

The official naming ceremony for the vessel Victory Rose will take place on June 24 at Parkol Marine it will be named by company director Sheila Locker.

Family and guests are expected to attend the blessing officiated by Steve Murray, of Peterhead Mission to Seamen, followed by an evening celebration at The Stables, with many well-known faces in the fishing industry set to attend.

The trawler has been built and designed to the same specification as Our Lass III which was launched in 2013 and will complete the first pair team to be built out of Whitby by Parkol.

Lockers is also celebrating 30 years of trading.

