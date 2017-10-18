PICTURES: Doncaster glamour model to spend night with ex for TV dating show

A Doncaster glamour model is set to spend the night with an ex and launch a new quest to find love by appearing on two separate TV dating shows.

Crystal Foster, 21, will appear in Channel 5's One Night With My Ex - where former couples are brought back together for 24 hours - and MTV's Single As F***, a new show following celebrities and media personalities - including singing duo Jedward - as they attempt to find love.

Crsytal, who was brought up in care, has become a successful model and has starred in a number of magazines.

The new reality TV show #SingleAF will launch this month with her appearance on One Night with My Ex set to follow.

The show sees former couples spend the night alone in a luxury apartment and decide whether to get back together, or go their separate ways for good.

Crystal will appear with Jedward on the new show.