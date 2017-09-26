Pictures released after Jaguar X-Type car stolen and torched in Leeds

Have your say

Detectives investigating a burglary where a Jaguar car was stolen in Leeds have released CCTV images of the suspect.

The Jaguar X-Type car was stolen after thieves took the keys during the burglary at a home in Roseneath Street, Upper Wortley.

Police later found the car, which had been set on fire, in Back Norwood Terrace, Hyde Park.

The burglary happened on on August 16.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting crime number 13170376938.