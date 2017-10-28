Pictures: The masked armed robbers who targeted a Leeds supermarket shop

Have your say

Images of masked armed robbers who targeted a Tesco store in Leeds have been released.

The robbery happened at the Tesco Express, in Westerton Road, Tingley at about 10.45pm on Thursday.

Four men - wearing masks and carrying weapons - arrived outside the shop in a green Renault Clio before going inside.

The stole money and cigarettes from the store before fleeing in the same vehicle.

Police said the car was using cloned registration plates.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: Police are appealing for any information about this incident to be passed onto the police to assist with their enquiries.

"In particular, if anyone saw the vehicle prior to or after the incident."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101, quoting crime reference 13170499032 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.