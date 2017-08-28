Pictures: Thousands salute Hull FC’s returning heroes

Thousands of ecstatic rugby supporters gave their returning heroes a welcome worthy of their Wembley triumph, as the Challenge Cup was brought back home to Hull.

By successfully defending their title in Saturday’s 18-14 victory over Wigan Warriors, Hull FC were not only celebrating retaining the trophy, but the fifth time the club has clinched the prize in its history.

Hull FC fans line the streets.

The bank holiday homecoming event, arranged by the club and by Hull City Council, brought throngs of jubilant fans of all ages to Queen Victoria Square during three hours of celebrations which got underway at 12.30pm.

A formal welcome was given by the club’s executive director James Clark and FC Live commentator Luke Greaves, while highlights from this year’s thrilling cup run were shown on a big screen.

There was a special appearance by former player, Sammy Lloyd, who was part of the Hull team that won the cup in 1982. As the atmosphere was ramped up, Lloyd performed the latest version of his Wembley-themed charity song, ‘Come On You ‘Ull’.

When the team arrived in the square, it was given a roaring welcome at the end of an open top bus parade which had started from the KCOM Stadium.

Hull FC's Danny Houghton poses with the cup.

The players then took to the balcony of the City Hall where they displayed their hard-won silverware and thanked fans for all their support.

Council leader, Councillor Stephen Brady, spoke of the city’s pride in the club’s latest success, saying: “The team have had an exceptional season so far and thoroughly deserve this cup win.

“It is always fantastic news for the city when one of our professional sports teams have the opportunity to showcase their top-level skills on a national stage.”

Pictures: Richard Sellers/PA Wire

Queen Victoria Square was a sea of supporters, sharing in the glow of victory.

Hull FC's Scott Taylor poses with the trophy.