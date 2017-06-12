PICTURES: World's biggest inflatable course for adults bounced into Doncaster at the weekend - were you there?

The world's biggest inflatable obstacle course bounced into Doncaster at the weekend - and scores of brave participants of all ages gave it a go.
Thrill-seekers enjoyed the 1,000ft long Labyrinth Challenge when it visited Doncaster Racecourse across Saturday and Sunday.
The giant inflatable playground, designed for grown-ups to unleash their inner child, featured more than 30 interactive and wacky obstacles including jump-offs, hurdles, biff n’ bash sections, balance beams and giant balls.
Set across five themed zones – the Lava Zone, Jungle Zone, Toxic Zone, Combat Zone and Ocean Zone – the course started with participants jumping off a 20ft platform into a crash bag below.
The finale involved climbing up and sliding down a giant inflatable ship.
The fun continued in The Village, adjacent to the course, which offered fun, games and refreshments for all ages along with a mini Labyrinth Challenge suitable for under 12s.
PHOTOS: Andrew Roe