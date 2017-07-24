Pipers turn to scientists to boost flavours

One of the region’s top food producers has teamed up with scientists in order to perfect the taste of sits crisps.

Brigg-based Pipers Crisps is working with food experts at the University of Nottingham to help perfect the potato cooking process.

Key to the project was the specialist knowledge of PhD student, now Dr, Deepa Agarwal, an expert in food structure, flavour and product development. Inside the science labs Deepa used gas chromatography mass spectroscopy to understand the flavour profile and stability of Pipers crisps.

With the help of advanced statistical analysis tools she was able to optimise cooking temperatures and times to minimise waste and enhance shelf life without compromising taste perception.

At the factory Deepa spent 12 months drawing up a detailed training and selection programme to establish a team of specialist, in-house ‘tasters’.

Pipers Crisps founder Alex Albone says: “We’re delighted with the contribution the Knowledge Transfer Partnership has made to our brand, putting real science behind the things we do and giving us sound evidence for our decision making. “This will help us raise our quality standards even higher, and allow us to develop further new and successful products in the future.”

The Pipers’ story began when three farmers joined forces to produce great tasting, quality crisps using local potatoes.

Since then Pipers has grown to become Stock Market-listed business, based near Brigg in rural north Lincolnshire.

The firm employs 75 local people and exports extensively, now selling to 32 countries worldwide. Earlier this year it was named Britain’s Best Brand by Fine Food Digest.