Pitch perfect for Yorkshire’s cricket clubs

ALL eyes may be on Headingley and the spectacle of the England versus West Indies Test match but for many cricket fans there is nothing to beat some of this country’s smaller arenas.

From the picturesque surroundings at Marsden near Huddersfield to the grandeur of Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, amateur players revel in playing on some spectacular lesser-known pitches.

As excitement continues to buzz around the sport after the third day of the second Test series drew to a close yesterday, Yorkshire amateur cricket club bosses highlighted what the nation’s smaller venues have to offer.

Set along the foothills of the Pennines, Marsden Cricket Club is one of the highest grounds in the region, standing at 843ft.

A village west of Huddersfield, the ground off Mount Road showcases some of Yorkshire’s most stunning views.

Norman Clee, chairman of Marsden Cricket Club, told The Yorkshire Post: “On a nice day, Marsden has not got many rivals in Yorkshire for it’s picturesque setting.

“It’s at the foothills of the Pennines and it’s one of the highest grounds in our league.

“People are attracted to come and watch the cricket here because it’s a nice setting.

“I think the location and the weather for local cricket are the main attractions for people to come and watch.”

The club hosted rivals Lepton Highlanders, from Huddersfield, on Saturday.

Across the country, amateur clubs have been showcasing their own venues - from village greens or in front of stately homes or Royal residences - over the summer months.

Blenheim Park Cricket Club’s South Lawn is among the more impressive smaller grounds in England.

The club’s cricketers are based at the ground outside Oxfordshire’s Blenheim Palace, the principal residence of the Dukes of Marlborough.

Elsewhere, fans have flocked in the sunshine to watch Crathie Cricket Club play in Scotland, at the Balmoral Estate.

The ground is just 20 miles from Balmoral Castle, the Queen’s Scottish residence.

Mr Clee, whose four sons once played in the same team together for Marsden, has warned that support for local cricket has waned over recent years.

He added: “There are a lot of clubs around now that are just hanging on to their identities. Support for grass roots cricket is waning.

“There’s too many clubs and not enough players.”

However, he said senior leaders in the sport were working to boost numbers of youngsters taking up cricket and coming through the ranks.

Other unusual venues for local cricket include The Ship Inn Cricket Club - the only team in Britain to have a pitch on the beach. Based in Elie, Fife, the club play in front of the pub on the shore in Scotland.

Club’s claim to cricket fame

England cricket legend Basil D’Oliveira had a short stint at Marsden as a substitute professional. The South African-born all-rounder, who was at the centre of an apartheid row in, played as a substitute for the Kirkless club for two games against Linthwaite in the 1960 season, according to research by the Marsden History Group.