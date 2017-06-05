Plan ahead for Leeds triathlon road closures this weekend

Organisers of the Columbia Threadneedle World Triathlon are urging people travelling in and around Leeds this weekend to plan ahead.

The event returns to Leeds this Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11. Many of Team GB’s Rio Olympians will be competing, including Leeds brothers Ali and Jonny Brownlee.

On Sunday, road closures and changes to public transport will be in effect in Leeds city centre and other areas along the route, including Roundhay, Oakwood, Harehills, Moortown, Meanwood, Headingley, Burley.

Rolling road closures will be in place at different times along the route, between 4am and 6pm.

There will also be some road closures around Roundhay Park on Saturday, June 10 between 5am and 2pm.

Full details of road closures in each area are available at leeds.triathlon.org/local or, for public transport changes go straight to wymetro.com/triathlon