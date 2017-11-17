Plan for new homes at former Leeds school ‘will cover costs shortfall’

Extra homes could be built at the former Leeds Girls’ High School as a way of making up a “significant shortfall” in costs revealed after the developer started to convert a historic part of the site, new documents show.

Horsforth-based Stonebridge Homes has this month submitted a Listed Building application to create eight apartments and demolish Rose Court Lodge at what is now called Victoria Gardens in Headingley.

The developer’s plans for 48 apartments and 43 townhouses at the site were approved in November 2015, with permission also granted for nine apartments at the Rose Court building – which is separate from the Lodge – a month later.

Four-bedroom houses offering “practical luxury” at Victoria Gardens are now being advertised for more than £300,000.

But documents submitted with the new application, drafted by planning agents Barton Willmore, read: “Following the commencement of development on the change of use and conversion of Rose Court to form nine apartments it has become clear that there is a significant shortfall in costs in terms of bringing forward the remainder of the development.”

The new homes would create additional funds “to make up the shortfall in converting Rose Court” and would be the “only viable option”, it adds.

Stuart Natkus, planning director at Barton Willmore, said: “This latest application seeks to bring forward eight high quality new homes in parallel with the conversion of the Listed building, Rose Court.” No comment was made on the cost shortfall.