Plan for stricter dog rules and smoking ban at play areas in Leeds

People are being urged to take part in a consultation about whether to create stricter dog control rules and ban smoking at play areas in Leeds.

Under the plans, owners would be required to carry a bag or have some other way to pick up their dog’s mess.

There could also be a review of the places where dogs need to be kept on their lead or kept out of altogether.

And there are also proposals to change the number of dogs that professional walkers can take out at any one time to a maximum of six.

Coun Lucinda Yeadon, the Leeds City Council member responsible for environment and sustainability, said: “We want parks in Leeds to be clean and accessible for all of our residents and we hope that through this consultation, we will be able to improve in these areas.

“Orders such as ensuring dog owners carry bags to clean up after their dogs mean that those enjoying our parks also play a part in being responsible for keeping them clean.

“However, the reason we are consulting on this is that we don’t want to impose such measures without letting people voice their opinion on the matter. I would urge people to take a look at the proposed changes and have their say as part of our public consultation.”

Views are also being sought on whether smoking should be banned in children’s play areas, with the aim of stopping youngsters being exposed to the habit. Smoking bans currently only apply to indoor public spaces.

The consultation will run until the Friday, December 15.

Comment at https://www.snapsurveys.com/wh/s.asp?k=150712363857