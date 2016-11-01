Plan sets out police priorities

West Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner has set the objective of “significantly” slashing the number of crimes and re-offending rates in a draft five-year plan for his force.

Mark Burns-Williamson has also pledged in the document to protect frontline policing – and could recruit 600 new officers.

The draft copy of the West Yorkshire Police and Crime Plan sets out the force’s priorities and objectives until 2021.

It is subject to changes and has been made available for scrutiny by the West Yorkshire Police and Crime Panel in Wakefield on Friday.

Mr Burns-Williamson writes in the draft: “In 2015 I asked people across West Yorkshire about what they wanted to see to keep their communities safer, 76 per cent of people that responded told me they would support an increase of £5 or more to protect frontline policing.

“With this increase, along with other ongoing efficiencies and savings, we can now recruit 600 more police officers and protect PCSO numbers.”

He also pledges to put more proceeds of crime back into our communities, put victims of crime first and to fight for a fairer funding deal.

The importance of West Yorkshire Police working with other agencies is highlighted throughout the document because of the complex root causes of crime.

Along with as burglary, road safety and domestic abuse, cyber crime, hate crime and “honour” based abuse – such as forced marriage or female genital mutilation – are prioritised in the plan.

Missing people, sexual abuse and child sexual exploitation, among other areas, are also listed as key concerns.

Mr Burns-Williamson was re-elected as Police and Crime Commissioner in May this year.

An official plan will come out soon, but no date has been set.