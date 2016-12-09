Planned new community of 1,100 homes in east Leeds clears planning hurdle

DEVELOPERS have won outline planning permission for access to a proposed new community of 1,100 homes on a former opencast coalmining site in east Leeds

Members of Leeds City Council’s city plans panel approved plans submitted by Templegate Developments Ltd for access to the land at Skelton Gate to the east of junction 45 of the M1 in the Aire Valley near Temple News

The plans on the land south of Pontefract Lane include a new primary school, community centre and food store.

A report to the meeting stated the main access to the site would be via a new road linking the development via junction 45 of the M1.

The site would also be accessed via Pontefract Lane leading to Bullerthorpe Lane. Plans panel members were told residents’ only access was proposed for Bullerthorpe Lane.

David Cove, chairman of Oulton and Woodlesford Neighbourhood Forum, spoke against the proposed access.

Mr Cove said: “Bullerthorpe Lane is already heavily used and the intersection between Bullerthorpe Lane and the A642 is very dangerous.”

The scheme would have to be referred to the secretary of state as the site is designated as employment and not housing land in Leeds City Council’s Unitary Development Plan.

Templegate Developments, a partnership of Evans Property Group and Keyland Developments, would have to comply with a section 106 agreement which includes contributions of more than £3m for a new primary school at the site and provision of land for the primary school and a secondary through school.