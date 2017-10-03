Planning application could see new office and housing created in Leeds

A hybrid planning application for a significant £350m development near the new southern entrance at Leeds railway station has been submitted.

The application submitted by CEG is seeking detailed planning permission for two office developments with ground floor retail and leisure totalling up to 26,100 sq m and outline planning permission for mixed-use development of up to 103,900 sq m of offices, retail, leisure, hotel, health, education and community uses, parking and up to 750 new homes, along with new public spaces and landscaping.

Jon Kenny, development director at CEG, said: “This is a derelict site where we can deliver a vibrant mixed-use strategic development of a critical mass and international quality that can enable this regeneration area to become a true gateway into the city, reconnecting local communities.”

CEG says its proposals seek to retain the two-storey printworks building façade as a feature within the design and make it easier and more attractive to walk or cycle from Holbeck to the waterfront, railway station and the city centre.

The South Bank area of Leeds is undergoing regenration. It has the potential to double the size of Leeds city centre, creating 35,000 new jobs and thousands of new homes.