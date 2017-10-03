Planning application could see new office and housing created in Leeds

A hybrid planning application for a significant £350m development near the new southern entrance at Leeds railway station has been submitted.

The plans submitted by developers CEG could see up to 750 new homes created in the South Bank area of the city.

CEG is seeking detailed planning permission for two office developments with ground floor retail and leisure totalling up to 26,100 sq m.

It is also looking for outline planning permission for a mixed-use development of up to 103,900 sq m of offices, retail, leisure, hotel, health, education and community uses, parking and up to 750 new homes, along with new public spaces and landscaping.

Jon Kenny, development director at CEG, says the South Bank area, which is undergoing regenration, has “unique” characteristics and is “rich in history and architectural gems”.

He added: “This is a derelict site where we can deliver a vibrant mixed-use strategic development of a critical mass and international quality that can enable this regeneration area to become a true gateway into the city, reconnecting local communities.”

CEG says its proposals seek to retain the two-storey printworks building façade as a feature within the design and make it easier and more attractive to walk or cycle from Holbeck to the waterfront, railway station and the city centre.

CEG is working with architects Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios (FCBStudios), which designed Broadcasting Tower in Leeds.

Alex Whitbread, partner at FCBStudios, says the wider South Bank proposals “are truly a once in a lifetime opportunity to transform the city for the 21st century”.