Plans for £1.6m flood defence scheme in east Leeds

PLANS to create a £1.6m natural flood defence scheme by planting trees and other vegetation in an area of east Leeds will be discussed by senior councillors this week.

Proposals for the Killingbeck Meadows Natural Flood Management Scheme will be considered by Leeds City Council’s executive board.on Wednesday.

An area of open land at Killingbeck Meadows would be developed with tree and vegetation planting with public footpaths also planned.

Killingbeck Meadows is close to Wyke Beck, which stretches from Seacroft to Skelton Lake and on to the River Aire,

The sheme would be designed to help control river levels during heavy rainfall as it would store almost 25,000 cubic metres of water.

It would protect existing homes and around 2,000 new properties expected to be built in the area in future, including those on the council’s brownfield land programme.

Wyke Beck did not flood as a result of the impact of Storm Eva on Boxing Day 2015, but there has previously been flooding problems at Parkway Vale, Grange Park, South Parkway and the Dunhill Estate.

Initial discussions about Killingbeck Meadows have already taken place with Friends of Wyke Beck, the Dunhills Flood Action Group, the Environment Agency, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust and Natural England.

A design for the scheme is now being prepared which will go out for public consultation shortly.

Should the scheme be approved, work would be carried out to create Killingbeck Meadows in 2018.

Coun Richard Lewis, Leeds City Council’s executive member for regeneration, transport and planning, said: “This is exactly the kind of regeneration we want to see in Leeds, with new housing delivering real benefits for everyone; especially the local residents. It brings everything together and comes to a practical, forward-looking solution.

“The additional flood protection will help to give people confidence in terms of moving into the area to live and also for businesses to invest in, while the new footpaths will make walking through the area even more enjoyable.”

Coun Lucinda Yeadon Leeds City Council’s executive member for the environment and sustainability, said: “The Killingbeck Meadows plan is a really exciting idea of protecting property and also creating an attractive new public greenspace in the city for everyone to enjoy, so it has a wide range of benefits and we look forward to seeing it come to fruition.”