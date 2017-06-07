Plans for ‘green business park’ set for approval

Outline plans for an £85m science technology park in North Yorkshire look set to be approved next week, paving the way for almost 3,000 new jobs.

Addison Planning submitted an application earlier this year, on behalf of Forward Investment, to develop a ‘green business park’ on a 100-acre site in Flaxby at the junction of the A59 and A1M near Harrogate.

The aim for the site, which could create 2,840 jobs when completed, is to attract bio-science and research and development companies to the area.

Current demand in these sectors is believed to provide an opportunity for attracting long-standing investment in to the area.

The plans have been opposed by Historic England who raised concerns that it “will affect the setting of several designated heritage assets”.

The organisation is primarily concerned about the impact on The Temple of Victory, a grade two listed building and Allerton Park, a grade two registered park and garden.

“The urbanisation of the proposed site through creation of a business park would cause harm to the rural setting to these heritage assets which contributes positively to their significance,” it said.

“Historic England do not consider that the justification for the new development outweighs the harm to the heritage assets caused by it and therefore object to the application on heritage grounds.”

Some residents also objected to the development.

But a report drawn up for Harrogate Borough Council ahead of its meeting on June 13 recommended the plans are approved. It pointed out that a recent review found that Harrogate has an undersupply of employment land.

The report to the council’s planning committee said: “For the local economy to operate efficiently, there is a need to provide businesses, developers and investors with a sufficient degree of choice and flexibility in the employment land market. Without reasonable choice, there is danger that businesses will choose to locate in areas outside the district.”

It added: “Given the shortfall of employment land and the benefits that the site will bring to the district, it is considered that this would outweigh the harm to the significance of the setting of the heritage assets and approval of the application can be supported.

“It is acknowledged that development of the arable fields will have some harmful impact upon the significance of the setting the both the grade two-listed Temple Of Victory, Allerton castle (grade one) and grade two registered park and garden as a consequence of its built development and loss of open rural character.

“The applicants have provided mitigation measures to assimilate the development into the landscape. It is considered that the harm will be less than substantial and would not outweigh the significant benefit to the district’s economy that the development would bring.”

The application is recommended for deferral for Harrogate Borough Council’s chief planner to approve, subject to the completion of a section 106.