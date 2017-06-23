Plans for major new dual carriageway in Leeds one step closer

A finance package of £126.63m for one of the most significant road building plans in Leeds for decades has been primed for approval by decision-makers.

Leeds City Council’s Executive Board this week provisionally agreed to a funding agreement with West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) and to proceed with a Compulsory Purchase Order of land intended for the new East Leeds Orbital Road (ELOR).

This is part of the council’s wider East Leeds Extension (ELE) proposal for that part of the city, with 5,000 homes and 13,000 jobs at office, leisure, retail and residential space in Thorpe Park planned. The ELOR is intended to connect the Outer Ring Road at Red Hall around the east side of Leeds, joining a new Manston Lane Link Road and connecting through Thorpe Park into junction 46 of the M1 motorway.

It is designed to be a 7.5km dual carriageway.

At the meeting on Wednesday, the council’s Executive Member for Regeneration, Transport and Planning, Coun Richard Lewis, said it is the first Leeds roads plan of its kind in 50 years.

“It should deal with the different problems and all the new housing developments which are much-needed in east Leeds.”

WYCA has allocated £82.95m for the project. Approval has been delegated to Leeds’ Director of City Development, Martin Farrington, to enter into a funding agreement with the authority.

Work is set to start next year.