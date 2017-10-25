Plans to build Yorkshire’s answer to the Globe in York gets green light

Richard III looks set to finally come home to York as ambitious plans to build the county’s answer to the Globe theatre in the city have been given the green light.

City of York Council has given planning approval to the project, which would be Europe’s first ever temporary Shakespearean theatre.

Planners at the local authority yesterday gave the official green light to the theatre, which will sit beside the landmark Clifford’s Tower.

The latest news comes after initial approval was granted by the council in August.

Similar in style to London’s South Bank venue, the open-roofed, three tiered balcony Elizabethan-style theatre would house almost 1,000 people and it is hoped the inaugural season, scheduled to begin next June, would run for 10 weeks. The venue will be created and managed by Yorkshire-based Lunchbox Theatrical Productions.

James Cundall, originator of the project and chief executive officer of Lunchbox Theatrical Productions, said: “We are delighted to have been given planning approval by City of York Council.

“We now look forward to Summer 2018 and showcasing Shakespearean theatre at its best in the heart of York, for locals and visitors alike.

“We will be sharing further details about our season next week.”

The Yorkshire Post revealed earlier this year that the first programme of plays will include Macbeth, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Romeo and Juliet and Richard III.