Plans to extend Sheffield primary school are given go-ahead

Plans to expand a Sheffield primary school, and bring its two separate sites together, have been given the green light.

Sheffield City Council granted planning permission for the expansion of buildings at Ecclesall Infant School which will bring Ecclesall Infants and Juniors together onto one site, earlier this week.

The expansion will see the existing site change from a 240-place infant primary school to a 630-place infant and junior school.

Balfour Beatty will carry out the work, and the new buildings will open in September 2018.

Councillor Jackie Drayton, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Families at Sheffield City Council, said: “I am delighted to see planning permission granted to expand Ecclesall Infant school.

“This expansion will ensure that all children in the area will be able to attend their local primary school, and is part of our programme to keep up with expanding birth rates in the North East and South West of the city.

“This is an opportunity to create a modern school with great facilities, including three libraries, a computer suite, new rooms for small group work and a separate school kitchen for food technology lesson.

“Working in partnership with Balfour Beatty and Ecclesall Infants and Juniors, we have a wonderful opportunity to build on the excellent reputation of both these schools to create a beacon of excellence at the heart of this community which will make a real difference to the life chances of many children and their families.”

The planning consultation showed that whilst the majority of parents are in support of this expansion there are number of concerns from local residents about high levels of traffic and congestion around the school. The school have put together a travel plan for its students to address these concerns and are supporting pupils to walk to school, as well as creating a drop off point for walking buses. We will be working closely with High Storrs School to make sure enough parking is available in the area."