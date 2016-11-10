Plans to turn former nightclub into offices set to be approved

Plans to transform a fire-ravaged former nightclub into a shiny new office building have been recommended for approval when they are scrutinised by the council next week.

Property developer Rushbond is looking to turn the Majestic in Leeds city centre into a six-storey office complex, crowned by an eye-catching new roof.

The scheme has had a number of objections from organisations including the Cinema Theatre Association, Historic England and Twentieth Century Society, which warned the proposals would cause harm to the listed building due to the loss of the remaining important internal features including the Palm Court, an original circular light-well which ran up through the building.

A private individual also objected to the proposals.

But the development has received support from the owner of an adjacent property, people who attended a community engagement event and Leeds Civic Trust.

Rushbond revealed its latest plans in June this year.

If the scheme gets the go-ahead, the City Square-based site will become a 65,000 sq ft office building, which will create between 465 and 605 permanent jobs when it is completed.

The ground floor could house leisure or café facilities while visitors will be greeted by a grand three-storey-high foyer space.

The old Palm Court area at the back of the building will be turned into a light-filled staircase with a recreation of the building’s original dome on top.

A supporting document lodged on Rushbond’s behalf as part of the application revealed that turning the building into a hotel or using it for residential purposes were both considered but ultimately rejected.

Rushbond director Mark Finch told The Yorkshire Post in June that market changes mean an office development is now the most commercially-viable option for the site.

Rushbond bought the Majestic in 2010 but fire ripped through the building on the evening of September 30, 2014 - soon after the developer had completed a renovation with a view to letting it as a leisure destination to bars and restaurants.

Nearly 80 firefighters were involved in the battle to save the Grade II-listed landmark, which dates back to the 1920s and has had spells as a cinema, bingo hall and nightclub.

A report by the chief planning officer of Leeds City Council, said: “Given the considerable number of advantages which this scheme would bring to both the building and the area in general it is considered that, on balance, these outweigh the less than substantial harm to the original fabric of the building to which objections have been raised.”

Planners recommend the application is deferred at the City Plans Panel meeting on November 17 and delegated to the chief planning officer for approval, subject to specified conditions and following completing of a section 106 agreement.