THREE properties and around 25 vehicles were damaged in a "mindless spree" in Bingley this morning.

Plant pots and bricks were thrown through windows and windscreens and wing mirrors were broken during the spree, which police believe was conducted by one person.

It took place between 5.30am and 6.30am at the Primrose Bank, Ferncliffe Road, Agincourt Drive, Crossley Wood Road and Queensway areas of Bingley.

Inspector Julie Deacon, of Shipley Partnership Working Area, said: “This mindless spree of damage has caused distress and inconvenience to a significant number of people.

“From our initial enquiries, we believe that it’s one individual who has been responsible for this spate of incidents and we are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry to identify this person and ensure they are brought to justice.

“We would urge anyone who has witnessed any of these offences or seen anyone acting suspiciously in the Bingley area around this time to please call the Shipley PWA team on 101.”