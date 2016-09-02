Plaque to mark Aston Martin’s links to west Leeds village

A PLAQUE will be unveiled in Farsley tomorrow to mark prestige car brand Aston Martin’s historic links with the west Leeds village.

Four apprentices from the old Aston Martin Newland Works factory, which operated in Farsley in the 1950s, will be at the plaque unveiling ceremony at the junction of Leeds Ring Road and Calverley Lane at Farsley at 9.45am tomorrow (Sat Sept 3).

The Newland Works factory was owned by Huddersfield-born David Brown.

The unveling ceremony will take place ahead of a David Brown celebration day in Farlsey on Saturday September 10.

More than 30 Aston Martins from across the decades are expected to be involved in a parade of the cars starting at 10am on Farsley Town on September 10.

The famous Aston Martin DB series – immortalised when a DB5 featured in 1964 James Bond film Goldfinger – take their name from Brown’s initials.

Last September David Brown’s grandson Adam Brown unveiled a stone plinth in Westroyd Park off Parkside Road in Farsley to mark the site of the former Newlands Works where the original DB2/4 MKII and MKIII models were built.