Playground obstacle course ‘could have taken my daughter’s eye out’

A Sheffield schoolgirl has been told she could have lasting eye damage after falling on a ‘dangerous’ obstacle course in her school playground.

Ebony Dowling, aged seven, caused potentially permanent damage to her left eye after falling on play equipment at Prince Edward Primary School, Gleadless.

Mum Stephanie Holland, 28, has now slammed the school for letting her daughter on the equipment in wet weather – and not taking her to hospital immediately.

Stephanie said: “This wooden obstacle course gets so slippery and dangerous in wet weather, children should not have been on it

“Ebony has fallen and hit her head on a stump at the side of the course. She’s obviously hit the stump with such an impact. You look at her face, it’s a right state.”

Stephanie, of Gleadless, also criticised the school for not taking Ebony to hospital immediately.

She said: “Doctors said she should have gone to hospital straight away. A serious impact to the head needs checking out.”

Stephanie took Ebony to hospital around 4pm when the bruising started to show – around three hours after the fall.

“There were no concussion issues,” said Stephanie. “But doctors noticed that Ebony has damaged her left eye.

“She’s already been for one eye assessment and has to go for more tests later this week. Doctors have said she could have permanent damage to her eye.

“The eye damage might not have been so bad if she had been taken to hospital straight away. I’m furious.”

Prince Edward Primary headteacher Matt Sieczkarek said: “While we make sure all our play equipment is safe, there is always a chance that accidents can happen. That’s why we have two adults supervising our children at all times on the play area.

“After the accident qualified first-aiders looked after Ebony so that she didn’t need an emergency vehicle to take her to hospital but a parent to collect and make that call themselves. We hope Ebony has a speedy recovery.”