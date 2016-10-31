Plenty to get you in festive mood at West Yorkshire attraction

Stockeld Park Estate’s award-winning Christmas Adventure opens today in one of the country’s most ancient woodlands.

Now in its 10th year, the attraction aims to deliver a large helping of festive cheer in the run-up to and during the Christmas season.

Visitors can enjoy a stroll through the illuminated Enchanted Forest, and younger guests can visit Santa and his elves in the grotto. There’s also an ice rink, interactive playgrounds, a Nordic ski trail, snowflake-shaped Yew maze, Christmas tree stall, gift shop and a cafe serving homemade food.

The attraction is open daily until January 3.

www.stockeldpark.co.uk