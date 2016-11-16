PM accused of ‘Brexit shambles’ amid confusion over customs union

An SNP MSP has lodged a parliamentary motion claiming the change of shape of Toblerones is “emblematic of the devastating consequences that Brexit could bring”.

Colin Beattie wants other MSPs to support his motion to note concern over the decision to widen the gaps between the segments of the chocolate bar.

Toblerone manufacturer Mondelez International announced the change last week and blamed it on rising food prices. Mr Beattie’s motion calls on the UK Government to take “speedy action to rectify the change”.

It also asks Parliament to “offer its condolences to those mourning this change to the bar.”