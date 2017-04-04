PM calls for investigation into Syrian ‘chemical weapons’ attack

THERESA MAY has called for an investigation into a suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria as the UN Security Council planned to meet to discuss the crisis.

The Prime Minister called on Russia to ensure Bashar Assad’s regime is brought to an end.

Opposition activists claim that dozens of people died in the attack in a town in the northern province of Idlib, with the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights putting the death toll at 58, including 11 children.

Mrs May said: “I’m appalled by the reports that there’s been a chemical weapons attack on a town south of Idlib allegedly by the Syrian regime.

“We condemn the use of chemical weapons in all circumstances.

“If proven, this will be further evidence of the barbarism of the Syrian regime, and the UK has led international efforts to call to account the Syrian regime and Daesh for the use of chemical weapons and I would urge the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to investigate this incident as soon as possible.

“I’m very clear that there can be no future for Assad in a stable Syria which is representative of all the Syrian people and I call on all the third parties involved to ensure that we have a transition away from Assad.

“We cannot allow this suffering to continue.”

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson denounced the attack as a “war crime” and called for those responsible to be brought to justice.

It would be “unbelievable” to think that president Bashar Assad could play a role in the post-war government of the country if his regime is found to be to blame, Mr Johnson said.

It was the third claim of a chemical attack in just over a week in Syria.

There was no immediate comment from the government in Damascus on the alleged incident but the UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting at 3pm UK time today to discuss the incidents.

This meeting is at the request of the UK and France.