PM issues warning to potential Brexit rebels amid fall-out from leaked immigration papers

Theresa May has tonight sent a veiled warning to any disgruntled Tory remainers preparing to disrupt the next major piece of Brexit legislation, as ministers deal with the fall-out from leaked immigration documents.

Speaking ahead of the first day of debate on the EU Withdrawal Bill, the Prime Minister has called on MPs “from across” the political spectrum to work toward the “shared aim” of a smooth Brexit.

The message, which the Secretary of State David Davis is expected to repeat when he addresses the Commons tomorrow, is undoubtedly a challenge to Labour politicians who have indicated they will oppose the Bill.

But it will also be read as a threat to potential Tory rebels, after MPs expressed concern about a Government “power grab”.

The intervention comes amid a backlash against a leaked Home Office document containing draft plans for future immigration policy.

The papers include proposals for the immediate tightening of border controls for EU nationals and greater restrictions on the number of low-skilled workers allowed to remain in the UK.

These plans appear to contradict the position adopted by the Chancellor Philip Hammond and Home Secretary Amber Rudd, who have argued for a gradual transition to any new arrangements in order to minimise disruption to businesses.

Representatives from across the business community expressed concern about the documents today, with the Institute of Directors and National Farmers’ Union among those urging a more moderate response.

The SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon, Green co-leader Caroline Lucas and Labour Mayor of London Sadiq Khan also hit out at the proposals, with the latter warning it would be “catastrophic” for the capitals economy.

Downing Street refused to comment on the leaked papers, but pressed for her views on immigration during today’s PMQs, Mrs May stressed the need for greater controls and blamed current migration rates for “depressing wages”.

The Prime Minister was also quizzed about the implications of the EU Withdrawal Bill, with the pro-EU Conservative MP Anna Soubry calling for assurances it will not lead to an “unprecedented and unnecessary Government power grab”.

The Bill is designed to transfer EU legislation into UK law to provide legal continuity after Brexit, but it contains clauses which would enable the Government to make further reforms without consulting Parliament.

Labour has already stated it will not support the Bill and Mrs May’s reduced majority means only a handful of Tory MPs would need to rebel for the Government to be defeated.

In a loeaded statement issued last night, Mrs May – who is expected to sit in on today’s debate – said: “The Repeal Bill helps deliver the outcome the British people voted for by ending the role of the EU in UK law, but it’s also the single most important step we can take to prevent a cliff-edge for people and businesses, because it provides legal certainty.

“We’ve made time for proper parliamentary scrutiny of Brexit legislation, and I look forward to the contributions of MPs from across the House. But that contribution should fit with our shared aim: to help get the best Brexit for Britain.”

It has also been reported that Downing Street has approached some of Britain’s biggest companies asking them to give public support for the Government’s approach to Brexit.

Executives have been asked to sign a joint letter declaring they wish to “make a success of Brexit” and welcome the Government’s commitment to negotiating a transition period to avoid a cliff-edge withdrawal from the EU.

It is understood the letter, obtained by Sky News, was drafted by Number 10 and was due to be made public. But the approach was not welcomed by all of those contacted, with one executive reportedly saying: “There is no way we could sign this given the current state of chaos surrounding the talks.”