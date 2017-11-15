PM unveils plans to boost UK tech industry ahead of Brexit

Theresa May will today unveil a series of measures designed to put the UK centre stage in the tech and digital industries as the Government seeks to bolster the economy ahead of leaving the EU.

The announcement, which includes a doubling of the number of visas available to attract the “brightest and best talent” from oversees, comes as the Prime Minister prepares to meet leading figures from the sector in Downing Street.

In a counter to recent gloomy forecasts about the potential impact of Brexit, Mrs May will insist that her Government is doing all it can “to secure a strong future for our thriving tech sector” and to send a clear signal that Britain “will remain open for business”.

Ministers will also set out details of a new £2m voucher scheme today to make funding available for businesses in West Yorkshire who want to access hyper-fast broadband schemes.

According to recent estimates, the digital industry contributes around £97bn to the UK economy a year, with British tech firms attracting the biggest investment of any European country.

These companies are at the forefront of developments in artificial intelligence, robotics, 5G internet access and “smart energy”.

Today’s measures include doubling the number of tier one visas – from 1,000 to 2,000 – that are available to workers who demonstrate “exceptional talent” in the fields of engineering, medicine, digital technology and the arts.

The Government will also announce £21m of additional funding to expand its Tech City UK programme, which was set up to “accelerate the growth of the digital tech sector across the country”.

In order to further “reaffirm the Government’s commitment to this vital industry”, Mrs May will host a number of digital entrepreneurs and innovators at Number 10.

Attendees will include Ali Parsa, the founder of Babylon which recently launched its medical consultation app, Tom Walkinshaw of Alba Orbital, and the CEO of Techmums, Dr Sue Black.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Mrs May said the UK’s digital tech sector “is supporting talent, boosting productivity, and creating hundreds of thousands of good, high-skilled jobs up and down the country”.

“It is absolutely right that this dynamic sector, which makes such an immense contribution to our economic life and to our society, has the full backing of Government,” she said.

“Helping our world-class entrepreneurs and innovators to succeed is how we lay the foundations for our prosperity and build an economy fit for the future.

“And as we prepare to leave the European Union, I am clear that Britain will remain open for business. That means Government doing all it can to secure a strong future for our thriving tech sector and ensure people in all corners of our nation share in the benefits of its success.”

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport is also launching a new broadband voucher scheme that will allow businesses in four pilot areas – including West Yorkshire – to apply for up to £3000 to cover the cost of installing gigabit speed internet.

This marks the next stage of a £10m project announced in September that aims to encourage the uptake of “innovative” ways of connecting offices and public sector buildings with the next generation of broadband.

The Government has already set itself the target of ensuring 95 percent of properties in the UK have access to superfast broadban speeds (24 megabits per second) by the end of this year.

Gigabit services are not yet widely available, but are capable of achieving “hyperfast” connections of 1000 megabits or higher.

Announcing the scheme, Digital Minister Matt Hancock said: “Top notch broadband is essential to compete in the modern world. Faster and more reliable connections are transforming the way we live and work, and better broadband supports businesses to grow and become more productive.

“We’re introducing gigaspeed vouchers to help businesses of britain get connected to the next generation of broadband technology. This is testament to our ambitions for full fibre infrastructure across the UK to underpin our digital economy.”

Kersten England, lead for digital and innovation at Leeds City Region, added: “Over 3,500 SMEs across West Yorkshire and York took advantage of previous funding to upgrade their connections and we know that businesses here want to invest in improving their connectivity.