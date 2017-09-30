PM vows to improve the lives of younger generations on eve of Tory Party conference

Theresa May will today commit her party to improving the lives of Britain’s younger generations as she repeats her pledge to make the country “a fairer place to live for ordinary working people”.

Speaking ahead of the first day of the Conservative Party conference, the Prime Minister will acknowledge her party’s “disappointing” result in June, but will stress that she is more determined than ever to deliver on the agenda she set out on entering Downing Street.

Her comments follow calls from a cross-party group of MPs to abandon the roll-out of the universal credit scheme amid warnings there will be “dire” consequences for families.

It also comes amid mounting pressure to deliver on a key election pledge to bring in an energy price cap, with almost 200 MPs writing to the Government to reign in the “big six” suppliers.

Mrs May’s speech to this year’s party conference in Manchester is a crucial opportunity to shore-up her fragile leadership. Speaking today, she will say: “As Conservatives, we have a vision of a country that works for everyone, not just the privileged few – precisely the direction I set when I became Prime Minister last year.

“I understand the concerns raised, particularly by young people, during what was a disappointing election for my Party. So my determination to act on those concerns, and crucially, to fulfil the promise of my first speech on the steps of Downing Street, is greater than ever.

“So this week we’ll be setting out our road to a better future for you and your family. Yes, we have to get the best Brexit deal – but we must also take action here at home to make this a fairer place to live for ordinary working people.

“The social contract in our country is that the next generation should always have it better than the last. Conservatives have a plan to make that a reality.”