Poets take to streets in verse village of Marsden

The winning verse in a contest organised in Yorkshire’s self-styled “poetry village” will be performed at a series of public events this evening, to mark National Poetry Day.

The organisers in Marsden, near Huddersfield, received more than 300 submissions for the competition, which was created to promote the area as a literary and cultural destination,

Poetic licence in village where verse comes on tap

The verse will be posted in shops, pubs cafés and other sites across the village.

The launch event at 5pm will take place at the Month of Sundaes café on Peel Street, and will be followed by a tour of the village. It is seen as a curtain-raiser to the annual Marsden Jazz Festival, which will be held from October 6-8.

Marsden was home to the 19th century dialect poet Samuel Laycock, whose memorial stands in the local park.