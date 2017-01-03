“Poignant” death of county councillor after four decades of service

TRIBUTES have been paid to a longserving county councillor who died just months before he was due to stand down.

Coun Michael Heseltine fell ill last month and died on December 30.

The Richmondshire North county councillor was first elected to North Yorkshire County Council in 1977.

He had signalled his intention to stand down when the county council elections are held in May marking 40 years of service.

County council leader Carl Les said: “Michael was a hugely respected member of the county council and the communities he represented and always served his communities to the best of his ability.

“His background as a teacher meant he spent his working life helping children and he carried that on into his public life, where he wanted to continue to help people.

“He was a senior member of the county council. We knew we were going to miss him when he stepped down in May. Now we will miss him all the more. He was a good friend to many of us, especially new members. His death now is particularly poignant when the dualling of the A66, which he championed for years, has finally been announced.”

Coun Les added: “He was a hugely respected member of the county council community. The messages I have received from across all parties since his death speak of just how well respected he was.”

Over the course of his council service Coun Heseltine served on numerous committees and was county council chairman in 2005.

Prior to his retirement, Coun Heseltine was a teacher at Scorton Grammar School.