Pokemon Go gaming craze leads to robberies, brawls and driving offences

A PLAYER of Pokemon Go was assaulted and had their phone stolen in Yorkshire as police have dealt with scores of incidents across the country since the gaming craze launched just last month.

Gamers have been involved in robberies, driving offences and a mass brawl since the augmented reality game hit Britain’s streets.

Some 290 incidents were recorded by forces across England and Wales since the smash hit game launched in the UK on July 13, according to data released to the BBC under the Freedom of Information Act.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed that a Pokemon player had been punched and had their phone taken by three “unknown assailants”.

Lancashire Constabulary logged 39 incidents - the highest figure from the 29 forces that provided data. In Surrey, police were called out to reports of 30 people fighting after a Pokemon hunt turned into a brawl.

Officers in north Wales discovered a man with learning difficulties had invited children back to his home “as he had loads at his address”.

Both Greater Manchester Police and the London’s Met force said Pokemon “lures” - which attract the creatures to the player - had been set up as robbers used the game to distract victims before snatching their mobile phones.

British Transport Police recorded two incidents of children trespassing on railways while playing the game, and several drivers have been spotted playing the game behind the wheel. Police in Devon were called to reports of a motorist driving down one-way streets and “stopping in the middle of the road playing Pokemon”.

Pokemon Go uses a smartphone’s GPS to create an augmented reality game in which players collect creatures known as Pokemon as they walk around the real world. Gamers can visit locations known as Pokestops, which are usually local landmarks, where they can pick up free items to play the game.

Nintendo’s stock skyrocketed following the success of the game, adding billions of pounds to the value of the company.

A spokesman for Niantic, which developed the game, said the company takes the issue of “player safety” seriously.