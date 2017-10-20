Police and council launch crackdown on crime in Huddersfield town centre

A multi-agency operation to tackle crime and antisocial behaviour in Huddersfield town centre begins this weekend.

Kirklees District Police will be working in partnership with Kirklees Council, security staff and local businesses, as part of the crackdown.

There will be an increased police presence on the streets and roads, focusing on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday evenings.

A CCTV van present, with staff monitoring the town centre, will also be in operation.

The latest crackdown comes after Kirklees District Police successfully ran a series of operations over the last two months which has resulted in several arrests and £100,000 worth of drugs and firearms being seized in the area.

Inspector James Kitchen, of Huddersfield NPT, said: "We have launched this operation in a direct response to the issues which have been raised by the residents of Huddersfield and those who come to the town centre to enjoy themselves and want to be part of a safe and vibrant community.

"There is already some excellent work on-going in Huddersfield and the operation will strive to enhance this by each weekend having an increased amount of high visibility officers on the streets and roads. Our aim is to tackle criminality in our town centre, prevent anti-social behaviour, alcohol-related disorder and to make people feel safer.

"We have been working tirelessly with our partners to develop this approach and now it will be implemented with support from Kirklees Council, Highways Agency, Licensing and door staff and security.

“We are committed to preventing any sort of criminality in Huddersfield town centre to ensure everyone living and visiting feels safer.”