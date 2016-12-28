Police appeal after car stolen from Harrogate address

North Yorkshire Police has issued CCTV images of two people they would like to speak to following the theft of a car in Harrogate.

A grey Volkswagen Golf and a number of other items were stolen from an address on Burn Bridge Oval between 11.15pm on Sunday, December 11 and 6.15am on Monday, December 12.

The car’s number plate is YK10 GBY.

Police said they wished to speak to the people pictured in the CCTV still shown above as they may have important information that could assist with their investigation.

Anyone who recognises them, or who has seen a car that matches the description, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote reference number 12160223482.