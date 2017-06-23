Police appeal after man grabs boy in Leeds

A man grabbed a nine-year-old boy on a busy road in Leeds.

Police are appealing for information following an incident at about 4.45pm yesterday in Harehills Road, Harehills, near to the Bayswaters.

The boy had been walking to the shops when the man grabbed him by the arm as he was crossing the road. The child struggled free and ran off.

The man was described as a white male with a bald head who was wearing dark clothing. He walked off along Harehills Road towards Roundhay Road.

Acting Detective Inspector Susan Maclachlan, of Leeds District CID, said: "While we are still looking into the circumstances, the incident has raised obvious concerns and we are carrying out extensive enquiries including checking CCTV and speaking to people in the area.

"This happened in a densely-populated area at a busy time of day and I would like to hear from anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident or saw anything suspicious. It may be that there is an explanation for what has occurred and we would also appeal directly to the man involved to contact us.

"Officers from local neighbourhood policing team are conducting extra patrols in the area to reassure the community and we are liaising with local schools."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID at Elland Road via 101 quoting log number 1512 of June 22.