Police appeal after pensioner, 87, hit by car in Leeds

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after an 87-year-old woman was struck by a car in Garforth.

The pensioner was crossing Main Street at around 11.30am yesterday (Weds Jan 4) when she was hit by a black Vauxhall Vectra.

She was taken to Leeds General Infirmary and treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or was in the area around the time of the collision to get in touch.

Anyone who has any information should contact PC Dale Brown at the Safer Roads and Neighbourhood Support Team by calling 101