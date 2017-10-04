Police appeal after 'racist comments' and serious assault in Hull

A man was knocked off his bike and assaulted with a metal bar after being allegedly subjected to racist comments in Hull.

Police are today appealing for information after two men set upon the victim at around 9pm on Sunday, September 17.

Officers said that a 22-year-old man was riding his bike along Park Avenue near to Salisbury Street when the men drove up next to him in a silver car.

A Humberside Police spokesperson said: "They allegedly shouted racist comments at him, before knocking him off his bike and assaulting him with a metal bar.

"The 22 year old was taken to hospital with serious but non life threatening injuries."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting the log number 577 of September 17.