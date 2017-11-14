Police appeal after robbery in Harrogate

Police are asking for the public's help to find out what weapon may have been used during a robbery in Harrogate.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information following a robbery that occurred in Library Gardens.

It happened at around noon on Saturday, November 4 at the shelter near to Station Parade.

Two men, aged between 30 and 40, were involved in an argument. It is believed that one then used a weapon to hit the other, causing injuries, before taking some money belonging to the other man.

The injured male was taken to a nearby café and police were called.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "A man has been arrested and questioned, but since released under investigation.

"We are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"We are particularly interested to know if anyone saw what weapon was used, in what way and by who.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, select option two, and ask for Paul Smith. People can also email paul.smith@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Those who wish to remain anonymous can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170198246.