Police appeal after woman fatally collides with HGV in Leeds

Police are appealing for information after a woman died following a collision with a HGV in Leeds yesterday.

The incident happened at 4pm on the A659 Harewood Avenue.

An articulated HGV travelling along the road towards Harewood House collided female pedestrian were in collision near to the junction with Sleighs Lane.

The 57-year-old woman died at the scene.

Police are appealing for any witnesses and in particular anyone who saw either the vehicle or pedestrian involved in the incident before the collision.

The female pedestrian was wearing black boots, black trousers, a brown jacket and had a brown handbag. She had distinctive red hair, which was dyed.

Aanyone with any information is asked to contact the Major Collision and Enquiry Team on 101, quoting log 0955 of April 20.