Police appeal again after woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Hull collision

Police have today issued a further appeal for information after a woman suffered life-threatening injuries after a collision in Hull.

The collision occurred on Sutton Road at around 4.30pm on Sunday, August 27.

The woman aged in her 60s was hurt when a dark Vauxhall Zafira collided with her close to a pedestrian crossing.

North Yorkshire Police is particularly interested in hearing from anyone that saw the car before what happened.

People are asked to call 101, quoting log 401 of August 27 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.